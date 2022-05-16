Man recaptured after escaping Mobile Co. Correctional Facility

PRICHARD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports that an inmate who escaped from a facility in Mobile Sunday afternoon has been recaptured.

31-year-old Jeffery Strugg escaped from Mobile Community Based Facility at around 5:25 p.m.

He was recaptured around noon Monday.

Strugg is serving a 29 year sentence for murder.

