Man Charged with Possession of Fake Checks

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On May 14, 2022, Dothan patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that attempted to elude officers. Once the vehicle came to a stop in the 900 block of Allen Road, officers instructed all occupants to exit the vehicle. While doing so, a passenger threw unknown objects out the passenger window. As officers investigated to see what the objects were, it was determined to be four fraudulent checks the passenger attempted to destroy to avoid being caught with in his possession. The passenger was identified as 18 year old Jumarion Nasir Walker, of Dothan. Walker was charged with four counts of Possession of Forged Instrument Third Degree. His bond was set at $40,000.00.

