Advertisement

Man Charged with Possession of Fake Checks

Mugshot
Mugshot(DPD)
By Dothan Police Department
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On May 14, 2022, Dothan patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that attempted to elude officers. Once the vehicle came to a stop in the 900 block of Allen Road, officers  instructed all occupants to exit the vehicle.  While doing so, a passenger threw unknown objects out the passenger window.  As officers investigated to see what the objects were, it was determined to be four fraudulent checks the passenger attempted to destroy to avoid being caught with in his possession.  The passenger was identified as 18 year old Jumarion Nasir Walker, of Dothan.  Walker was charged with four counts of Possession of Forged Instrument Third Degree.  His bond was set at $40,000.00.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
One dead after crash in Coffee County
Brynlee Bowdoin at Little Miss Samson pageant on April 9, 2022.
Samson girl booted from peanut pageant
Woman dies days after Montgomery County crash
The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers has issued a recall for a variety...
Various Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled for ‘thin metal strands’
Alex RiveraHernandez
Coffee County man charged with murder after fatal car crash

Latest News

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Pike County Crash leaves one dead
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Casey White, Vicky White left jail together 3 days before April 29 escape
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases