Local career tech school to add building construction program

HCCA
HCCA(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Career Academy is gearing up to launch a new program this fall, building construction.

19 students have already signed up, including six females.

The two-year course will feature hands-on learning, starting out with the basics like how to read a tape measure.

Instructor Kenneth Woodham has been in the industry since 1984, and says in the last 20 years, no one under the age of 45 has come to him for a job.

This career tech program is looking to turn that around, and set students up for a high-wage, high-demand job.

“We are in desperate need of it, the industry needs it bad, and as you can tell everyone needs help, but the building industry has really suffered for many, many years and it’s our fault,” expresses Woodham. “We’ve not pushed the vocational classes like we should have, and we’ve taken the need off of it, so I’m really excited bringing it back.”

Woodham has talked to students at all five Houston County high schools.

He’s excited to see interest in the program and is ready to start teaching.

Equipment for the course will be coming in over the summer months.

