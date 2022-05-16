Hot Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Our pattern will be hot and mainly dry for the coming days, but changes are on the way for the weekend. Daily highs will climb into the 90s through Friday, followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms for the weekend, which will keep temperatures down.

TONIGHT – An early shower, then mostly clear. Low near 67°. Winds ENE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 92°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 63°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 96° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 94° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 94° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 88° 40%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 87° 60%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 85° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

