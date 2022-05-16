The heat is here
From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Mild start to Monday with temperatures in the 60s across the area. This afternoon mostly sunny skies with the chance of a few afternoon showers most of us will stay dry. The heat is here to stay this week with low rain chances till the weekend.
TODAY – Mostly sunny, slight rain chances. High near 92°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 10%
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds Light N 0%
TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 92°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%
EXTENDED
WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 96° 0%
THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 94° 0%
FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 94° 10%
SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 95° 20%
SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 90° 10%
MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 90° 0%
TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 86° 0%
COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft
