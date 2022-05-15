News4Now On The Campaign Trail: Alabama U.S. Senate Race

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4′s Carmen Fuentes is following candidates on the campaign trail. One of the biggest races is for U.S. Senate.

One-On-One with Katie Boyd Britt

NEWS4NOW ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL WITH KATIE BOYD BRITT

Profile with Mike Durant

Mike Durant is running to be the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Profile with Jake Schafer

Jake Schafer is running to be the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Profile with Rev. Dr. WIll Boyd

Will Boyd is running to be the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Profile with Brandaun Dean

Brandaun Dean is running to be the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Profile with Lanny Jackson

Lanny Jackson is running to be the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.