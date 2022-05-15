Advertisement

News4Now On The Campaign Trail: Alabama U.S. Senate Race

Decision 2022
Decision 2022(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4′s Carmen Fuentes is following candidates on the campaign trail. One of the biggest races is for U.S. Senate.

One-On-One with Katie Boyd Britt

NEWS4NOW ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL WITH KATIE BOYD BRITT

Profile with Mike Durant

Mike Durant is running to be the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Profile with Jake Schafer

Jake Schafer is running to be the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Profile with Rev. Dr. WIll Boyd

Will Boyd is running to be the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Profile with Brandaun Dean

Brandaun Dean is running to be the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Profile with Lanny Jackson

Lanny Jackson is running to be the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

