Highs in the 90′s this week

SYNOPSIS – A very hot week in store for the Wiregrass. We will peak in the lower 90s each day. An afternoon shower or two can be expected Tuesday. Overnight we will see lows in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 92°. Winds W 5 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds W 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 94°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 96°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 94°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 94°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 97°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 90°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

