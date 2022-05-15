Advertisement

Highs in the 90′s this week

Meteorologist Emily Acton:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS –  A very hot week in store for the Wiregrass. We will peak in the lower 90s each day. An afternoon shower or two can be expected Tuesday. Overnight we will see lows in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 67°.  Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 92°.  Winds W 5 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°.  Winds W 5-10 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 94°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 96°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 94°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 94°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 97°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 90°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Brynlee Bowdoin at Little Miss Samson pageant on April 9, 2022.
Samson girl booted from peanut pageant
Alex RiveraHernandez
Coffee County man charged with murder for car crash
Brynlee Bowdoin at Little Miss Samson pageant on April 9, 2022.
Brynlee to compete in peanut festival after pageant backtracks
U.S. District Judge Liles Burke issued a preliminary injunction on Friday to stop the state...
Transgender medication law in Alabama blocked by judge
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

WTVY 4WARN Weather
Sunday Showers
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Showers Sunday
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Few PM showers this weekend