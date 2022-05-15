Advertisement

Birmingham Stallions stay undefeated, defeat Philadelphia Stars 30-17

By Alex Jones
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions have improved to 5-0 in the USFL’s inaugural season after defeating the Philadelphia Stars, 30-17 on May 15, 2022.

After trailing 17-7 in the second quarter, the Stallions rallied back to cut the lead to 17-14 at halftime.

At the beginning of the third quarter, the Stallions took their first lead of the game, after running back CJ Marable ran 29 yards for a touchdown. The Stallions would get a field goal to make their lead a seven point game, before going on a 10 minute drive in the fourth quarter that ended with a two yard touchdown by J’Mar Smith to seal the game.

Smith led the team in passing with 203 yards and a touchdown, while Marable led the team in rushing with 114 yards and a touchdown. Former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough rushed for 25 yards in his debut with the Stallions.

The Stallions defense finished with three sacks, including one and a half from linebacker DeMarquis Gates.

The Stallions will face the Michigan Panthers on May 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Protective Stadium.

