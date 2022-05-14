Woman dies days after Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has died two days after a crash in Montgomery County, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

According to ALEA, the wreck happened around 5:50 p.m. Thursday on Wares Ferry Road, three miles east of Montgomery. A 2011 Toyota Rav4 was involved in a crash with a 2011 Toyota Camry.

A passenger in the Rav4, 78-year-old Ann Grant of Columbus, Georgia, was taken to Baptist South Medical Center, ALEA said. Grant died from her injuries on Saturday.

No further information has been released as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

