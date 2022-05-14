Advertisement

Showers Sunday

Meteorologist Emily Acton:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Numerous afternoon showers Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 90s starting Monday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s each night.

TONIGHT –Few clouds. Low near 65°.  Winds E 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, PM showers. High near 89°.  Winds Light and Variable 40%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°.  Winds E 5 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 92°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 94°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 96°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 94°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 94°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 97°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Emilyactonwx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Brynlee Bowdoin at Little Miss Samson pageant on April 9, 2022.
Samson girl booted from peanut pageant
Alex RiveraHernandez
Coffee County man charged with murder for car crash
Brynlee Bowdoin at Little Miss Samson pageant on April 9, 2022.
Brynlee to compete in peanut festival after pageant backtracks
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Fatal wreck generic
One dead after wreck in Henry County

Latest News

weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Few PM showers this weekend
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-13-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-13-22
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 12, 2022
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 12, 2022