SYNOPSIS – Numerous afternoon showers Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 90s starting Monday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s each night.

TONIGHT –Few clouds. Low near 65°. Winds E 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, PM showers. High near 89°. Winds Light and Variable 40%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds E 5 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 92°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 94°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 96°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 94°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 94°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 97°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY - Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 feet.

