Stabbing suspect arrested in Washington County

WASHINGTON CO., FL. (WTVY) - A man was arrested after a recent stabbing in Washington County.

On 5/5/2022 the Washington County 911 Telecommunications Center received a 911 call about a possible stabbing.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies observed a 23 year old male with a non-life threatening puncture wound to his abdomen. While rendering aid, the victim identified the suspect as 23 year old Austin Cody Hallmark. The victim stated that he had been roommates with Hallmark for approximately two weeks. The victim could not provide any reason why Hallmark stabbed him. Deputies attempted to make contact with Hallmark at his residence but were unable to locate him. Washington County Investigators began interviews and were able to issue a warrant for Hallmark.

On 5/12/2022 Washington County Patrol Deputies received information on the whereabouts of Hallmark. Upon arrival to the suspected location, Deputies were able to take Hallmark into custody without incident.

Austin Cody Hallmark is currently being housed at the Washington County Jail on the charges of Aggravated Battery with a deadly weapon. He currently has a $25,000.00 bon

