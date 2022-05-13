Samson girl booted from peanut pageant

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) -Brittany Bowdoin beamed as she watched her six-year-old daughter crowned Little Miss Samson and headed to compete for the coveted Little Miss National Peanut Festival title in Dothan---so she thought.

But then the Samson pageant’s director said Brynlee Bowdoin would not be allowed to move on because another contestant’s paperwork had been submitted late, a decision that left Brittany stunned and heartbroken.

“Instead of getting to enjoy my daughter’s victory, I had to watch her rejection,” Brittany told WTVY News 4 on Thursday.

A tardy entry form is the reason results were declared null and void.

Qualifying paperwork, including a notarized document, had to be turned in by the first practice at 5:30 on April 7, said Samson Pageant Director Terri King.

“My position is that we had local rules and they were printed and given to the mothers, and I discussed the matter with them to make sure they understood,” King said.

While Brynlee’s paperwork was completed by the deadline, another entry didn’t make it in time, paperwork in which Brittany Bowdoin also had significant involvement.

She doesn’t deny the document was tardy, but claims had it not been for her support the Samson pageant would not have taken place.

Little Miss Samson rules state there must be at least three entries but, as the pageant approached, little Brynlee Bowdoin was the only one.

So, her mom recruited two other candidates.

“I paid the $60 entry fee for one of them, as well as paying for her dresses and makeup, and doing her paperwork,” she said.

With three candidates finally on board, those girls took the stage on April 9, with Brynlee capturing the crown.

But what Brittany had failed to do is turn in that required notarized document for that contestant she sponsored, and who finished second to her daughter in the pageant.

Due Thursday, she did not submit the form until after Saturday’s pageant.

King said that violated rules.

“I have been doing this pageant for 30 years and for the past 25 or so (of those years) (the pre-pageant deadline) has been the rule.”

Though the pageant went on, King said the runner-up was eliminated and the pageant results voided because only two qualified contestants competed.

The National Peanut Festival’s office manager said NPF does not get involved in local pageants—there are dozens of them--provided Festival guidelines are followed.

But Carrie Cavendar, who has worked with the festival for more than 30 years, supports King’s decision.

“What has happened in the past is contestant paperwork was not submitted before the event, then when the contestant fails to win it is never submitted,” Cavendar said.

Samson Mayor Clay King notified Cavendar that the results had been declared null and void. Clay King is Terri King’s brother-in-law.

“I feel sorry for that child,” King said, but reiterated that Brittany Bowdoin had been explained the rules in explicit detail and didn’t follow them.

