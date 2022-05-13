Pike County man nabbed after stealing vehicle from Troy gas station

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Pike County man found themselves behind bars after police say they stole a car from a gas station.

Troy Police arrested and charged 31-year-old Joseph Thomas Carroll, of Brundidge, with theft of property first-degree.

Carroll is believed to have taken a vehicle from the Troy Liberty Gas Station on Highway 231, Sunday, May 8.

Carroll was placed in the Pike County Jail on a $15K bond.

