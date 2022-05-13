One dead after wreck in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Henry County.

John F. Pineda, 57, was fatally injured when the 2008 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving struck a ditch and overturned. Pineda was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected, and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 134 near Henry County 53, approximately seven miles east of Headland.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

