A mild morning to start off Friday
SYNOPSIS – Warmer air is on the way in as we head towards the weekend. A few showers will be possible through the start of the week when temperatures really start to warm up into the lower and middle 90s.
TODAY – Partly cloudy, slight rain chances. High near 84°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 20%
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds Light and Vrbl 0%
TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight rain chances. High near 88°. Winds Light S 20%
EXTENDED
SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 89° 20%
MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chances. Low: 69° High: 92° 10%
TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 94° 0%
WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chances. Low: 69° High: 96° 10%
THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 94° 0%
FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 95° 0%
SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 96° 0%
COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft
