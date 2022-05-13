A mild morning to start off Friday

SYNOPSIS – Warmer air is on the way in as we head towards the weekend. A few showers will be possible through the start of the week when temperatures really start to warm up into the lower and middle 90s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, slight rain chances. High near 84°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds Light and Vrbl 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight rain chances. High near 88°. Winds Light S 20%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 89° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chances. Low: 69° High: 92° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 94° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chances. Low: 69° High: 96° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 94° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 95° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 96° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

