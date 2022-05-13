Little Miss Samson will compete in peanut pageant

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Little Miss Samson Brynlee Bowdoin will compete in the Little Miss National Peanut Festival later this year.

Bowdoin was not going to be allowed to participate after another candidate in the Samson pageant did not turn her paperwork in on time.

This morning the Samson City Council was expected to meet on the matter. Instead, the pageant director and committee announced they would let Bowdoin compete.

A Samson police officer is now taking the paperwork to the National Peanut Festival office to ensure it arrives by the noon deadline.

News4′s Ken Curtis was at the meeting and will provide an update later today.

