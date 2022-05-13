Few PM showers this weekend

SYNOPSIS – Few showers possible each day this weekend. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s each day with partly cloudy skies. We will see temperatures reach the lower 90s by the beginning of next week!

TONIGHT –Few clouds. Low near 63°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 20%

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, PM showers. High near 88°. Winds NNE 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 66°. Winds N 5 mph

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 66° High: 89° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 92°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 94°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 96°

THR: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 94°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 94°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY - Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

