Brynlee to compete in peanut festival after pageant backtracks

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) -Brynlee Bowdoin, a six-year-old girl crowned Samson’s Little Miss last month, will advance to National Peanut Festival’s Little Miss competition after Samson officials backed off their plans to bar her.

“That’s all I wanted. I just wanted them to make it right,” Brittany Bowdoin said after City Attorney Jeff Hatcher announced that her daughter would advance.

That made moot a special council meeting that had been scheduled Friday to address the controversy.

Brynlee was disqualified because one of her two challengers failed to submit required paperwork by the deadline two days before the April 9 competition.

Rules require three contestants for the pageant to be official, though the event proceeded.

“It shouldn’t have taken it going public to get it to where we are right now,” Brittany told WTVY News 4.

But it did go public in a big way when her Facebook post about her daughter’s plight was shared hundreds of times.

As recently as Thursday, Samson Pageant Director Terri King had stood firm decision.

“I have been doing this pageant for 30 years and for the past 25 or so (of those years) (the pre-pageant deadline) has been the rule,” King said.

But as social media sizzled with discontent about what had happened her tone changed.

“It is the intention of Ms. King and the committee to work with (Brynlee) who is going to compete (in the festival’s Little Miss Pageant),” Hatcher told council members who had gathered in anticipation of a meeting.

A police officer was expected to courier Brynlee’s paperwork to the Festival’s Dothan office on Friday, the deadline for Little Miss entries.

“I just wanted to stand up for my little girl as her mom, she is only six and I knew it wasn’t fair what was being done to her,” Brittany Bowdoin said as she left city hall.

