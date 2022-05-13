Advertisement

ALDOT project modifying intersections along U.S. 84 in Cowarts begins Monday

road work sign
road work sign(KY3)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Alabama Department of Transportation project on U.S. Highway 84 from Health Sciences Boulevard to Eddins Road in Cowarts, will begin Monday, May 16, weather permitting.

The project will consist of modifications at Forrester Road and Glen Lawrence Road.  The only left turn from U.S. Highway 84 will be onto Forrester Road.  Those that intend to turn left onto Glen Lawrence Road will need to make a U-Turn at the next crossover.

Motorists should be mindful of workers and equipment when traveling through the construction zone and follow the posted speed limit.  Travel delays can be expected during active construction.

ALDOT awarded the project to Midsouth Paving, Inc., out of Birmingham, who had the lowest bid that met project requirements, at a cost of approximately $1.6 million and is expected to be completed by August 2022.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Brynlee Bowdoin at Little Miss Samson pageant on April 9, 2022.
Samson girl booted from peanut pageant
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Norciss Brown booking photo.
Dothan woman charged in out-of-control teen party
Alex RiveraHernandez
Coffee County man charged with murder for car crash
Dothan teen facing over 70 child porn charges

Latest News

Vacant bed at Southeast Health Medical Center.
Nurses of the Wiregrass share their passion, caring for patients
Live at Lunch - Samson Queen Drama
Live at Lunch - Samson Queen Drama
Brynlee Bowdoin at Little Miss Samson pageant on April 9, 2022.
Brynlee to compete in peanut festival after pageant backtracks
Austin Cody Hallmark
Stabbing suspect arrested in Washington County