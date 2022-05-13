Advertisement

Alabama Department of Transportation project on U.S. 231 in Ozark beginning Monday

road work sign
road work sign(KY3)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Alabama Department of Transportation project on U.S. Highway 231 will begin Monday, May 16, weather permitting.

The project will consist of micro-milling, resurfacing, and traffic stripe on U.S. Highway 231 from the intersection of Alabama Highway 123 to the intersection of Alabama Highway 27 in Ozark.

Left turn lanes from U.S. Highway 231 onto Deese Road will also be installed during this project.

Motorists should be mindful or workers and equipment when traveling through the construction zone and follow the posted reduced speed limit.  Travel delays can be expected as there will be lane closures throughout the project.

ALDOT awarded the project to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., out of Dothan, who had the lowest bid that met project requirements, at a cost of approximately $4 million and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Brynlee Bowdoin at Little Miss Samson pageant on April 9, 2022.
Samson girl booted from peanut pageant
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Norciss Brown booking photo.
Dothan woman charged in out-of-control teen party
Dothan teen facing over 70 child porn charges
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

Latest News

Austin Cody Hallmark
Stabbing suspect arrested in Washington County
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Baby formula shortage: How North Central Florida parents are affected
As baby formula shortage grows, Alabama pediatricians advise against diluting formula
Alex RiveraHernandez
Coffee County man charged with murder for car crash