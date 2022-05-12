Warmer this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – The dry weather continues this afternoon with temperatures warmer in the upper 80s. Tomorrow more moisture returns and slight rain chances will stick around through the weekend. The heat really comes in next week.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 89°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 61°. Winds NE 5 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight rain chances. High near 84°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chances. Low: 62° High: 88° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chances. Low: 64° High: 89° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chances. Low: 67° High: 91° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 94° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 96° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 97° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chances. Low: 69° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

