Advertisement

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue homeowner’s cat after wildfire tears through neighborhood

Orange County firefighters were able to rescue a cat from a wildfire in Laguna Hills, California. (Source: KCAL, KCBS)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in Southern California, but there was a light moment during the firefight on Wednesday.

Orange County firefighters were able to rescue a homeowner’s cat while they were fending off flames in a Laguna Niguel neighborhood.

The woman said she had rushed home from work to see what she could do to save her pets after the area had been evacuated. About 20 minutes later, a firefighter emerged with her cat.

“He’s scared and hiding, but I’m happy to have him back. He’s probably terrified. We’re going to head out as soon as possible to avoid getting hurt,” said the cat’s owner Breanna Kivinski.

The wind-driven coastal fire broke out Wednesday afternoon and chewed through brush and burned several million-dollar homes in Laguna Hills.

Fire officials report no immediate injuries to anyone, but crews remain in the area trying to contain the flames.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Connolly talks to attorney David Harrison in Andalusia, AL on May 10, 2022. Also pictured...
Prosecutor’s cyber girlfriend fears she will be murdered
Brandon Bagwell booking photo.
Houston County Commission candidate arrested
A pedestrian is killed in Dothan on May 10, 2022.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near busy Dothan travel plaza
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Enterprise woman dies in overnight traffic crash
Police: Dothan women hit man with car after robbing him

Latest News

Blood moon total lunar eclipse coming this weekend
Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with one felony count of fleeing and eluding police.
Woman says getting arrested was ‘on her bucket list since high school,’ deputy says
The Lexington mother accused of murdering her children was back in court Thursday morning. ...
Mom accused of killing her children knocked on neighbors’ doors telling them to ‘kill their kids,’ police say
More than 900 homes have been evacuated in the coastal Orange County neighborhood.
Wildfires raging in California, destroying homes
McWeevil 3
Report: Enterprise’s ‘McWeevil’ undergoes emergency surgery