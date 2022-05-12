Advertisement

Slight Rain Chances Return

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Some changes are on the way after a very pleasant stretch of weather. We’ll see extra cloud cover Friday, with a few spotty PM showers and thundershowers. Rain chances increase a bit for Sunday, before dropping again next week as daily highs soar into the middle 90s starting Tuesday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 62°.  Winds ENE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, spotty PM showers and thundershowers. High near 84°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 62°.  Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny, stray showers. Low: 62° High: 88° 20%

SUN: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 89° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 92° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 94° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 67° High: 96° 10%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 94° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/S at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

