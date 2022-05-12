Report: Enterprise’s ‘McWeevil’ undergoes emergency surgery

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A beloved Enterprise landmark has been sent off for “Wee-pairs.”

According to Enterprise McDonalds’ management and city officials, the Boll Weevil statue outside of the McDonalds, nicknamed “McWeevil” by fans, has been sent away for repairs to his arms, which have been damaged by people hanging and pulling on them.

The Ronald McWeevil is part of a series of themed Boll Weevil statues around the city and has gained popularity online due in part to a “Ronald McWeevil” Facebook account that shares photos that Enterprise McDonald’s visitors take with the statue.

Management says McWeevil will be back in his regular spot as soon as possible.

