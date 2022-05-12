Advertisement

Report: Enterprise’s ‘McWeevil’ undergoes emergency surgery

McWeevil 3
McWeevil 3(News4 Viewer)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A beloved Enterprise landmark has been sent off for “Wee-pairs.”

According to Enterprise McDonalds’ management and city officials, the Boll Weevil statue outside of the McDonalds, nicknamed “McWeevil” by fans, has been sent away for repairs to his arms, which have been damaged by people hanging and pulling on them.

Caption

The Ronald McWeevil is part of a series of themed Boll Weevil statues around the city and has gained popularity online due in part to a “Ronald McWeevil” Facebook account that shares photos that Enterprise McDonald’s visitors take with the statue.

Management says McWeevil will be back in his regular spot as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jamie Connolly talks to attorney David Harrison in Andalusia, AL on May 10, 2022. Also pictured...
Prosecutor’s cyber girlfriend fears she will be murdered
Brandon Bagwell booking photo.
Houston County Commission candidate arrested
A pedestrian is killed in Dothan on May 10, 2022.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near busy Dothan travel plaza
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Enterprise woman dies in overnight traffic crash
Police: Dothan women hit man with car after robbing him

Latest News

McWeevil 1
McWeevil
Live at Lunch - David Bell Farmer's Market
Live at Lunch - David Bell Farmer's Market
Live at Lunch - Liver Life Walk
Live at Lunch - Liver Life Walk
What's next for Casey White?
What’s next for Casey White?