Headland set to make first semifinals appearance in over 30 years

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The Headland Rams are now one step closer to a championship appearance, but first they will have to get past Holtville in the Class 5A Semifinals series.

This will mark the first time in over 30 the Rams have played in the semifinals.

After having the home field advantage for three straight rounds, the Rams will now hit the road.

Before practice today, the team received a special pep talk from Jody Singleton, a former Ram who played on the 1986 State Championship team.

Now, this Headland squad is ready to leave their own legacy.

”It means a lot because it’s been 30 years since that, and it just makes us want to put on for our city,” said junior Mason Steele.

Junior Trent Weatherly added, “It means a lot but nobody talks about who comes up short in the semifinals. So, we’re not satisfied yet. I think we still need to go take care of business.”

Headland and Holtville will take the field for game one Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

