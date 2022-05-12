Graceville man nabbed on drug charges

POPLAR SPRINGS, Fla. (WTVY) - On May 9, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 173 north of Hwy 2.

Isaiah Broxton (Holmes County Sheriff's Office)

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Isaiah Broxton of Graceville, who informed deputies that he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Deputies then noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed marijuana pieces located between the driver and passenger.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies found a piece of paper containing methamphetamine in the driver’s seat. A glass pipe was found in a bag in the backseat that also contained Broxton’s ID.

Broxton was taken into custody and faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license.

