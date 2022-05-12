Graceville man nabbed on drug charges
POPLAR SPRINGS, Fla. (WTVY) - On May 9, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 173 north of Hwy 2.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Isaiah Broxton of Graceville, who informed deputies that he did not have a valid driver’s license.
Deputies then noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed marijuana pieces located between the driver and passenger.
During a probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies found a piece of paper containing methamphetamine in the driver’s seat. A glass pipe was found in a bag in the backseat that also contained Broxton’s ID.
Broxton was taken into custody and faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license.
