Dothan woman charged in out-of-control teen party

Norciss Ann Brown is alleged to have rented a venue for the party that involved underage drinking and violence, to include gunfire, on September 21.
A Dothan woman faces over 50 charges related to an out-of-control teen party.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan woman faces over 50 charges related to a wild teen party that got out of control last year, leaving several injured.

Norciss Ann Brown, 35, is accused of 38 Reckless Endangerment counts and 19 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, per court records and Dothan police.

Brown is alleged to have rented a venue for the party that involved underage drinking and violence, to include gunfire, on September 21.

Though none of those attending the party received wounds from the shots, five teens were hurt by shattered glass, police said.

All charges Brown faces are misdemeanors.

Her co-defendant, Michael Armon McDaniel, received probation last month after pleading guilty to Reckless Endangerment.

