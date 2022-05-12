Dothan woman charged in out-of-control teen party

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan woman faces over 50 charges related to a wild teen party that got out of control last year, leaving several injured.

Norciss Ann Brown, 35, is accused of 38 Reckless Endangerment counts and 19 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, per court records and Dothan police.

Brown is alleged to have rented a venue for the party that involved underage drinking and violence, to include gunfire, on September 21.

Though none of those attending the party received wounds from the shots, five teens were hurt by shattered glass, police said.

All charges Brown faces are misdemeanors.

Her co-defendant, Michael Armon McDaniel, received probation last month after pleading guilty to Reckless Endangerment.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.