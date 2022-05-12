Advertisement

Car repair times increase as supply chain issues cause backup at body shops

Supply chain issues have impacted nearly every industry and even body shops are backed up.
Supply chain issues have impacted nearly every industry and even body shops are backed up.(KVLY)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues have impacted nearly every industry and even body shops are backed up.

Edgar Barron is the Shop Foreman at Long Lewis Ford in Hoover and he said they’ve had cars in the shop for one to two months waiting on parts to come in. He said engines and transmissions are some of the hardest to find right now, so being diligent about your oil changes and maintenance will go a long way. Barron said finding employees to do the work has been difficult, but they are well staffed right now. He said the biggest issue is U.S. and overseas parts taking so long to come in.

“A lot of our parts come from overseas and those parts being shipped from overseas are really difficult to get here,” Baron said. “Then, they get deployed all throughout the United States and then get shipped to your actual dealership or stores, so that makes it really tough to get your parts. Then, finding the right people to install it is another process.”

Barron said because of supply chain issues, many parts are more expensive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Connolly talks to attorney David Harrison in Andalusia, AL on May 10, 2022. Also pictured...
Prosecutor’s cyber girlfriend fears she will be murdered
Brandon Bagwell booking photo.
Houston County Commission candidate arrested
A pedestrian is killed in Dothan on May 10, 2022.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near busy Dothan travel plaza
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Enterprise woman dies in overnight traffic crash
Police: Dothan women hit man with car after robbing him

Latest News

McWeevil 3
Report: Enterprise’s ‘McWeevil’ undergoes emergency surgery
McWeevil 1
McWeevil
Live at Lunch - David Bell Farmer's Market
Live at Lunch - David Bell Farmer's Market
Live at Lunch - Liver Life Walk
Live at Lunch - Liver Life Walk
What's next for Casey White?
What’s next for Casey White?