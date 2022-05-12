Car repair times increase as supply chain issues cause backup at body shops

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues have impacted nearly every industry and even body shops are backed up.

Edgar Barron is the Shop Foreman at Long Lewis Ford in Hoover and he said they’ve had cars in the shop for one to two months waiting on parts to come in. He said engines and transmissions are some of the hardest to find right now, so being diligent about your oil changes and maintenance will go a long way. Barron said finding employees to do the work has been difficult, but they are well staffed right now. He said the biggest issue is U.S. and overseas parts taking so long to come in.

“A lot of our parts come from overseas and those parts being shipped from overseas are really difficult to get here,” Baron said. “Then, they get deployed all throughout the United States and then get shipped to your actual dealership or stores, so that makes it really tough to get your parts. Then, finding the right people to install it is another process.”

Barron said because of supply chain issues, many parts are more expensive.

