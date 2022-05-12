Advertisement

Changes being made to busy Houston County intersection

431 North and Grey Hodges Road has the been the scene of many accidents.
Grey Hodges Road Map
Grey Hodges Road Map(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Alabama Department of Transportation project at the intersection of U.S. Highway 431 and Grey Hodges Road began today.

The project will install a left turn lane on U.S. Highway 431 North onto Grey Hodges Road.  There will not be a left turn from the southbound direction and vehicles will be prohibited from crossing U.S. Highway 431 at the Grey Hodges Road intersection.

Motorists should be mindful or worker and equipment when traveling through the construction zone and follow the posted speed limit.  Travel delays can be expected during active construction.

ALDOT awarded the project to Midsouth Paving, Inc., out of Birmingham, who had the lowest bid that met project requirements, at a cost of $380, 940.16 and is expected to be completed by August 2022.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.

