Beneath one of the deepest Wiregrass rivalries lies an even deeper friendship

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -- One of the biggest rivalries in the Wiregrass resumes Thursday, but behind that rivalry is an even deeper friendship.

Nearly 20 years ago, Ariton coach Logan Dunlap started a special bond with then, first year G.W. Long coach Drew Miller.

“As a player, he was just one of the better players we’ve had in our program,” Miller said.

“He had a huge impact on me, not only as a player but a coach and I think it adds an interesting twist to this rivalry,” Dunlap said.

Although Dunlap isn’t repping the rebel anymore, his success means everything to Miller.

“Just to know that one of our guys even though he’s across the lines now across the river as they say, but we are proud of him,” Miller added.

Now the two will be in the opposing dugouts for the second year in a row with a spot in the state championship on the line and it’s always an exciting series when these rivals meet.

“There’s a lot of times where I felt like I know exactly what he’s going to do from a strategy standpoint,” Dunlap said. “He knows what I’m going to do from a strategy standpoint. It’s an interesting dynamic.”

“I learned a lot from him when he was here,” Miller said “That’s what was great about him being here. It brings a new element to what we do.”

Despite the outcome of this game, there will always be nothing but love between the two.

“We can be very competitive during the game but we’re going to hug each other’s neck and tell each other we love you and, and after the game we’re going to be just like it was,” Miller finished.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.