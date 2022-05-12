Ashford announces new head baseball coach

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Ashford High School introduced it new baseball coach today.

Longtime Wiregrass coach Jon McLain will be leading the Yellow Jackets next season.

McLain bringing in a ton of playing and coaching experience to Ashford as he played college ball at Wallace and Troy.

Then he went on to coach several local teams, starting with Houston Academy, Wicksburg, Northview and spent a year at Dothan High.

Now, McLain is ready to get to work with this upcoming Jackets squad.

“Immediately, I’ve already heard that there are several good arms that can locate and if we can do that, I’m going to be able to call the pitches and it’s going to hurt the hitters,” said McLain. “As long as we execute on defense these guys are going to have a chance.”

