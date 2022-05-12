Advertisement

ALFA says Alabama farmers are paying double for fertilizer

Farmers across the nation are paying more for fertilizer due to a shortage.
By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local farmers are dealing with a fertilizer shortage, forcing prices to sky rocket.

Mitt Walker with the Alabama Farmers Federations (ALFA) says there’s several reasons for the shortage.

He says almost half of fertilizer, originates from outside countries. A large exporter is Russia, and the Russia-Ukraine war is slowing down exports.

That, along with supply chain issues and labor shortages, is causing high fertilizer prices.

Walker says in simple terms, farmers are paying around two to two and a half more times more for it.

“So if you were to say a ton of product last year costs, and I’m just throwing numbers out, $500,” said Walker. “You’re looking at somewhere north of $1000 for that same quantity of fertilizer this year.”

Walker says farmers are feeding more people around the world now than ever before. Demand is up and supplies are down, creating higher prices for what you eat.

