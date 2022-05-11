Warmer Days Are Here

SYNOPSIS – Our days are turning warmer, but low humidity levels will keep overnight lows comfortable through the week. A few extra clouds arrive Friday, along with low-end rain chances, which will continue though the weekend. We’re looking much hotter next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear early, a few clouds arriving later. Low near 61°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High near 89°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 61°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 84° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 62° High: 88° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, stray showers. Low: 64° High: 89° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 91° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 94° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 96° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/NW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

