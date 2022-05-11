Wallace College graduates ready to enter the workforce

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An exciting Wednesday in Dothan, as many young adults received their college diplomas.

Proud families and friends filled the Dothan Civic Center on Wednesday to cheer on their graduate.

Ashlyn Cobb, Wallace Graduate expresses, “It’s crazy this day is actually finally here.”

A day of celebrating a milestone.

“I honestly feel so honored to be able to be in this position,” says Madison Bryant, Wallace Graduate.

Closing out an important life chapter, Wallace College graduates look forward to their next challenge.

“I’m graduating with my associates in applied science in physical therapist assistant,” continues Cobb. “So, I’m looking for places of employment now, starting to drop off resumes is kind of where I’m at right now, just anywhere that’s looking for a fresh graduate.”

Many are looking to a career in healthcare.

“I actually did just get hired at Flowers as a phlebotomist, but within a year or so I do plan on looking at travel phlebotomy,” expresses Dajiah Milton, Wallace Graduate.

Bryant says, “I’ve accepted a respiratory therapist position at Southeast Health.”

Graduates are ready to take on these opportunities and make a difference.

“I actually have asthma and so I got to see respiratory therapists firsthand,” expresses Bryant. “My grandfather had interstitial lung disease, and so just seeing them work in their capacity was just such an inspiration to see the change that they can make and know that I can be that change as well for people.”

Wallace had approximately 300 graduates cross the stage on Wednesday.

