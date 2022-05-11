USTA tennis tournament headed to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Circle City is preparing to host some of the top boys tennis players in the country.

The Boys’ 14 Level 1 Clay Court National Championships will take place at the Westgate Tennis Center this summer.

Most recently, the tournament was held in places like Miami and Fort Lauderdale, but will call Dothan home for the next two years.

The city served up an ace to the selection committee, and will reap the benefits of over an estimated 1 million dollars in revenue.

Over the eight-day tournament, we will witness play from nearly 200 of the best junior players from over 25 states.

“You’ll see some incredible tennis, probably some of the best tennis junior wise that has ever been to town,” said Westgate Tennis Center Manager Hubie Casey. “These guys, the top 250 players in the country will be here. They’re fighting for spots. A lot of these players will go on to play college tennis and some of them will probably go on to be on the tour.”

This is the only Clay Court National Championship of the year, which will run from July 10-17.

