Advertisement

USTA tennis tournament headed to Dothan

The Circle City will welcome in over 200 of the best boys tennis players this summer.
USTA tennis tournament headed to Dothan
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Circle City is preparing to host some of the top boys tennis players in the country.

The Boys’ 14 Level 1 Clay Court National Championships will take place at the Westgate Tennis Center this summer.

Most recently, the tournament was held in places like Miami and Fort Lauderdale, but will call Dothan home for the next two years.

The city served up an ace to the selection committee, and will reap the benefits of over an estimated 1 million dollars in revenue.

Over the eight-day tournament, we will witness play from nearly 200 of the best junior players from over 25 states.

“You’ll see some incredible tennis, probably some of the best tennis junior wise that has ever been to town,” said Westgate Tennis Center Manager Hubie Casey. “These guys, the top 250 players in the country will be here. They’re fighting for spots. A lot of these players will go on to play college tennis and some of them will probably go on to be on the tour.”

This is the only Clay Court National Championship of the year, which will run from July 10-17.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

USTA tennis tournament headed to Dothan
USTA tennis tournament headed to Dothan
Avery Roberts
On the dotted line: Avery Roberts signs with Huntingdon College
Lewis
On the dotted line: Hannah Lewis signs with Andrew College
Connor Inks with Rams
On the dotted line: Marley Conner inks with University of Mobile