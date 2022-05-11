Advertisement

Two dothan women charged with robbery

Two Dothan women charged(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On April 20, 2022,  a robbery and assault of a male victim occurred in the 200 block of West Adams Street in Dothan. 

The allegations are that while the victim was walking down the street, two females approached him in a vehicle.  The females confronted him and demanded his property while threatening to spray him with pepper spray.  While running form the suspects, the victim dropped some of his property. 

The two suspects took the victims property and got back in their vehicle and left.  While leaving, the suspect’s vehicle struck the victim causing minor injury.  As a result of these allegations, Tatyanna Shambrea Musgrove, 23 years old of Dothan, has been charged with one count of Robbery Second Degree. 

Her bond was set at $30,000.00.  Matilda Gabrielle Young, 22 years old of Dothan, has been charged with one count of Robbery Second Degree and one count of Assault Second Degree.  Her bond has been set at $45,000.00.

