Two dead, 2 injured in multiple vehicle crash in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol says two people have been killed and two others injured in a two vehicle crash on John Pitts Rd. near Pinetree Rd. in Panama City.

Officials say two elderly women were killed and a child in the same car was transported to the hospital after another vehicle rear ended their vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle is an adult male, he was injured after the car caught fire and was sent to the hospital.

