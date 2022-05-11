Advertisement

Prevent yourself from getting skin cancer

Skin cancer screening
Skin cancer screening(wtvy)
By Meredith Blair
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Warmer temperatures are already making it into the Wiregrass, and if you’re outside it’s crucial to protect your skin.

The month of May raises awareness for the most common cancer in the United States, skin cancer.

It’s estimated that one person dies from melanoma, the deadliest form, every hour.

The upside is skin cancer is preventable and is also highly treatable when caught early.

On May 13th, 20th, and 27th, Dermatology Specialists of Alabama in Dothan are offering free skin cancer screenings open to the public.

“You’ll come in and one of our skin cancer professionals will be able to review either just a small part of your body, if that’s what you prefer, or we’ll look at you from head to toe,” explains Dr. Jeffery Stricker with Dermatology Specialists of Alabama. “We’ll be as complete as you want us to be.”

The office does prefer you to call and schedule an appointment to attend the free clinic.

That number is: (334) 699-3376.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

Exclusive Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey could face runoff in governor’s race
News 4 at 5 - White House Correspondent, Jon Decker
Live at Lunch - ASF Foundation
Live at Lunch - ASF Foundation
Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed emergency management veteran and U.S. Military Academy alumnus Jeff...
Acting director appointed at Alabama EMA