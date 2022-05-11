Prevent yourself from getting skin cancer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Warmer temperatures are already making it into the Wiregrass, and if you’re outside it’s crucial to protect your skin.

The month of May raises awareness for the most common cancer in the United States, skin cancer.

It’s estimated that one person dies from melanoma, the deadliest form, every hour.

The upside is skin cancer is preventable and is also highly treatable when caught early.

On May 13th, 20th, and 27th, Dermatology Specialists of Alabama in Dothan are offering free skin cancer screenings open to the public.

“You’ll come in and one of our skin cancer professionals will be able to review either just a small part of your body, if that’s what you prefer, or we’ll look at you from head to toe,” explains Dr. Jeffery Stricker with Dermatology Specialists of Alabama. “We’ll be as complete as you want us to be.”

The office does prefer you to call and schedule an appointment to attend the free clinic.

That number is: (334) 699-3376.

