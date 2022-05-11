Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near busy Dothan travel plaza

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -One person died late Tuesday in an apparent hit-and-run at a popular fuel stop in Dothan.

A Dothan police statement said a pedestrian was struck near Flying J Travel Plaza about 11 o’clock and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle—not identified by model---had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

Police are withholding the victim’s name, pending identity confirmation and notification of relatives.

