Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near busy Dothan travel plaza

Police are withholding the victim's name, pending identity confirmation and notification of relatives.
A pedestrian is killed in Dothan on May 10, 2022.
A pedestrian is killed in Dothan on May 10, 2022.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -One person died late Tuesday in an apparent hit-and-run at a popular fuel stop in Dothan.

A Dothan police statement said a pedestrian was struck near Flying J Travel Plaza about 11 o’clock and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle—not identified by model---had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

Police are withholding the victim’s name, pending identity confirmation and notification of relatives.

