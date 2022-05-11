Nick Saban talks golf game at Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Coaches from every sport taking a break from busy springs of recruiting and practice to play a little golf at Greystone Golf and Country Club as part of the Regions Tradition NCR Pro-Am raising money for charities including Children’s of Alabama.

Everybody was in the house Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Nick Saban, Bryan Harsin, Charles Barkley, Bo Jackson, Nate Oats, Andy Kennedy, Riley Green were among the celebrities in attendance.

On hole one WBRC followed Saban down the fairway.

He explained how his golf game is going these days.

“I can hit it OK, but my short game is something we need to improve on,” Saban said.

Well, Saban didn’t lie.

He was good for a double bogey on hole one.

The fun will continue through hole 18 Wednesday.

Regions Tradition tees off Thursday, May 12, 2022.

