Advertisement

The nice weather continues this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – The nice weather continues this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. A few more clouds will move in later in the week with a few showers possible this weekend. The heat really starts to crank up next week.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 87°. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 61°. Winds Light NE

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 87°. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 84° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 86° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 89° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 91° 10%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 94° 10%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 94° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

Amber Kulick
Meteorologist Amber Kulick weathercast 6 am
Blood moon total lunar eclipse coming this weekend
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 10, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Great Stretch Continues