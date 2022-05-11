Advertisement

Man arrested in Bainbridge mobile home standoff

The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt in the incident and no one was hit by gunfire.
The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt in the incident and no one was hit by gunfire.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested after a standoff at a Bainbridge mobile home, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, shots were fired at a mobile home on Old Whigham Road in Bainbridge.

Law enforcement responded but didn’t find anything. A short while later, more shots were fired. After a 911 call, deputies arrived again and discovered there was a man inside a home firing shots.

Deputies knocked on the door and more shots were fired. Deputies took cover and at some point, two deputies returned fire.

Shannon Eugene Hall was eventually taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said no one was hurt in the incident and no one was hit by gunfire.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

Jamie Connolly talks to attorney David Harrison in Andalusia, AL on May 10, 2022. Also pictured...
Prosecutor’s cyber girlfriend fears she will be murdered
Drug suspect Jamie Connolly speaks with her attorney David Harrison on May 10, 2022. Also...
WTVY: David Harrison discusses Jamie Connolly's testimony on May 10, 2022
EPD releases body cam footage of chase and crash involving Alabama fugitives
Bodycam footage of chase involving Alabama fugitives, 911 call released
Vicky White's 911 call
Vicky White's 911 call
Exclusive Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey could face runoff in governor’s race