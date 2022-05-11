Advertisement

Judge announces he’ll block DeSantis’ redistricting plan

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. A...
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. A congressional map approved by DeSantis and drawn by his staff is unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives, a judge said Wednesday.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, file)
By BRENDAN FARRINGTON
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A congressional map approved by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and drawn by his staff is unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives, a state judge said Wednesday.

Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith said he would issue a formal order Thursday or Friday to keep the maps from taking effect in November’s election. He made it clear he would rule in favor of voting rights groups challenging the maps.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

