Houston County Commission candidate arrested

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Houston County Commission candidate faces criminal charges two weeks before he appears on the Republican primary ballot.

Arrested Tuesday, Brandon Eugene Bagwell, 41, is charged with theft and improper transfer of a firearm related to his former job as a law enforcement officer.

He is accused of pawning his service revolver that had been issued to him by the Taylor Police Department where he is no longer employed.

Documents related to his arrest that would provide additional information on those charges had not been placed in court records as of Wednesday morning.

Bagwell is a candidate for the district 3 commission seat and will remain on the May 24 ballot.

If victorious, he would be removed from office, upon conviction.

Court records show in March a judge ordered Bagwell to pay over $8,500 to his son who had sued him, claiming Brandon Bagwell failed to give him VA benefits his son had received to attend school.

A text seeking comment from Bagwell was not immediately answered.

He was released from jail about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

