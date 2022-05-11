Advertisement

Enterprise woman dies in overnight traffic crash

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.(MGN)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning claimed the life of an Enterprise woman.

Giselle Burgos-Santiago, 39, was fatally injured when the 2003 Acura TL she was a passenger in left the roadway and struck several trees. Burgos-Santiago was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected, and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Acura, Alex Rivera-Hernandez, 37, of Enterprise, was transported to Baptist Medical Center South, in Montgomery.

The crash occurred on Coffee County 114, approximately eight miles north of Enterprise, in Coffee County.

Troopers continue to investigate.

