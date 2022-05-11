Advertisement

On the dotted line: Marley Conner inks with University of Mobile

Conner is the first Raiders bowling signee.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a historic signing at Houston Academy as Marley Conner became the first Raiders bowler to sign a college scholarship.

She will be joining the University of Mobile bowling team next season.

Conner has been bowling for HA since 8th grade, helping lead the team to regionals four of the five seasons.

Now, she is ready to hit the lanes with the Rams.

“I’m super excited to be attending the University of Mobile next year, especially being able to play bowling,” said Conner. “I never imagined this would be possible, and I’m also really excited that I’m the first bowling signee at HA.”

