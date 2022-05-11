Advertisement

On the dotted line: Hannah Lewis signs with Andrew College

The Carroll senior is ready to bring some energy to the Fighting Tigers.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Over in Ozark, one Carroll senior put pen to paper today.

Hannah Lewis will be heading to the peach state as she signed with the Andrew College volleyball team.

This was an easy choice for Lewis as it is not too far from home.

She is is looking forward to bringing energy to this Fighting Tigers team whether she is on or off the court, and playing under first year head coach Cara Tafoya.

“It’s amazing for one thing and I can’t do anything but thank God and my family for believing in me and I’m just excited,” said Lewis. “I can’t wait to be with my coach and just take my talents to the next level and improve.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

UPDATE: Elba man killed in Coffee County crash
Johnnie Lee Williams, captured
Traffic violation leads to Georgia fugitive arrested on multiple charges
Dale County, AL deputies fatally wounded a shooting suspect on May 2, 2022.
Man killed by Dale County officers had been suspect in weekend harassment case
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Dothan Commissioners revoke business license of Bl3u Martini on May 3, 2020.
Dothan pulls bar’s license amid neighbor complaints

Latest News

Avery Roberts
On the dotted line: Avery Roberts signs with Huntingdon College
Connor Inks with Rams
On the dotted line: Marley Conner inks with University of Mobile
HA Raiders
Lady Raiders enter regionals as No. 1 seed
Abbeville Christian eyes first state title since 2016
Abbeville Christian eyes first state title since 2016