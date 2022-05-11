On the dotted line: Hannah Lewis signs with Andrew College

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Over in Ozark, one Carroll senior put pen to paper today.

Hannah Lewis will be heading to the peach state as she signed with the Andrew College volleyball team.

This was an easy choice for Lewis as it is not too far from home.

She is is looking forward to bringing energy to this Fighting Tigers team whether she is on or off the court, and playing under first year head coach Cara Tafoya.

“It’s amazing for one thing and I can’t do anything but thank God and my family for believing in me and I’m just excited,” said Lewis. “I can’t wait to be with my coach and just take my talents to the next level and improve.”

