On the dotted line: Avery Roberts signs with Huntingdon College

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - G.W. Long basketball standout Avery Roberts will be taking his talents to Huntingdon College in the fall.

In his time as a Rebel on the court, Roberts recorded more than 1,000 career points and played a key role in Long’s success.

In his senior season, Roberts helped lead the Rebels to the Elite 8.

Now, Roberts is ready to take that next step and join the Hawks.

“This is what I have wanted my whole life,” said Roberts. “From a young age, I knew I wanted to go somewhere in basketball, I knew I wanted the opportunity to play. It’s been chippy through the years with the shoulder injury but when it boils down to it, I’m just blessed.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.