Dothan man received life on sex crime convictions

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has received life in prison for multiple sex crimes involving a girl under the age of 12.

43-year-old Derrick Rhodes was sentenced Tuesday by Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick. A jury had convicted Rhodes on April 1, following brief deliberations.

In an unrelated case, Rhodes filed a federal lawsuit in 2019 alleging inhumane conditions at the Houston County Jail.

A judge dismissed that suit.

