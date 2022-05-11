Dothan man received life on sex crime convictions
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has received life in prison for multiple sex crimes involving a girl under the age of 12.
43-year-old Derrick Rhodes was sentenced Tuesday by Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick. A jury had convicted Rhodes on April 1, following brief deliberations.
In an unrelated case, Rhodes filed a federal lawsuit in 2019 alleging inhumane conditions at the Houston County Jail.
A judge dismissed that suit.
