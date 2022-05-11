Alfred Saliba Family Services Center organizing Go-Fund Me for vandalism damage

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alfred Saliba Family Center needs your help to restore the recent damage done by vandals.

The non-profit is hoping to raise about $20,000 in funds from a Go-Fund Me account you can find in the link below.

The Saliba Center has helped so many people in our community, and now it is time for us to give back! Unfortunately, the center was broken into over Mother’s Day weekend, and vandals sought to damage every room throughout the building. Sources said the damage is as follows: “A broken pane in the door to the auditorium led to the discovery of widespread vandalism throughout every center’s room. Powder from several discharged fire extinguisher covers the hardwood floor of the auditorium in the building, constructed more than 100 years ago as Young Junior High School.

Along the breezeways, every room had been breached and damaged. The vandalism included the destruction of computers and monitors, as well as the theft of laptops and televisions and graffiti left on walls, even snack supplies were raided, either eaten by the vandals or strewn and ground into carpets.”

We would love to be able to fix and bring back joy to the Saliba Center as soon as possible. The Wiregrass area has such a big heart and is always willing to help those in need, so join us in donating funds for The Saliba Center so they can open up their doors and continue building up our residents who need it the most.

